Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon or Pooja Hegde: Which actress will romance Dulquer Salmaan in Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha?

The handsome hunk of the Malayalam industry, , who also appeared in Bollywood films Karwaan and The Zoya Factor, is currently busy with multiple projects, which include Hey Sinamika, Salute, Kurup, Vaan, Bilal, Oru Bhayankara Kamukan and others. While fans are waiting for these projects, Vyjayanthi Movies in association with Swapna movies had announced a film with the actor titled Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha in 2020. The film will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, who is known for helming movies like Anadala Rakshasi and Padi Padi Leche Manasu. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Rani Mukerji and more Bollywood divas who refused to work with Akshay Kumar

While its been a long time since this announcement took place, the makers are struggling to find the lead actress of the film. Apparently, Hanu Raghavapudi wanted to cast as the female lead but due to her high remuneration, the makers dropped the idea. Reportedly, the makers have approached Bollywood actresses like and to give the film a pan-India appeal. Though no official confirmation has come about the same so far, hinting at the makers’ struggle to find the right female lead. The Telugu film, which is a period war love story will also be released in Tamil, Malayalam and other languages. Also Read - Ek Villain 2 actress Disha Patani in a white bikini gives the OG 'Bond girl' vibes with her jaw-dropping SEXY pic

While DQ has already shot some of the scenes earlier, he will soon resume the shoot of the film. The actor is portraying the character of Lieutenant Ram in this pan-India project. The music of the film is composed by Vishal Chandrashekar and the camera is cranked by Divakar Mani. While the art direction department is headed by Vaishnavi Reddy, the production design of the film is done by Sunil Babu. The production houses of Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha are known for delivering hits like Mahanati and Jathi Ratnalu and therefore no wonder there is a lot of anticipation around it. So, which B-Town actress do you think will sizzle on the silver screen as Dulquer Salmaan's lead female star? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Gangubai Kathiawadi wraps up, the price of Priyanka Chopra's date night outfit, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a 'cat lady'