Does Salaar star Prabhas get irritated with all the wedding questions? Here's what he has to say

With star 's wedding with , now Salaar actor is one of the most eligible bachelors in the country. Prabhas has been questioned about his wedding by the media 'n' number of times. The actor has also been linked to various co-stars he's worked with, essentially . Ever since their movie Baahubali 2 was released, Prabhas has become a sensation, a national crush. He even got Rishtas from a lot of girls across the country. And since Prabhas and his wedding have become a hot topic in the South industry. Baahubali 2 was released in 2017, does the Salaar actor get irritated with the same after so many years? Prabhas has an honest answer which will win your hearts.

In a recent media interaction, when asked Prabhas about the constant wedding questions and if he gets irritated by the same, he said, "No, I don't get irritated when the people ask about my wedding. I understand that it comes from the place of concern. It's natural and a normal question. If I were in their position, I would also be concerned." When prodded further about his wedding plans, Prabhas added, "When I have an answer to this question, I will definitely make an announcement."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas has Salaar next. It is helmed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. The film also stars . He will also be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush which also stars , , and Saif Ali Khan to name a few. It is one of the most anticipated films starring Prabhas. The actor also has Project K with Nag Ashwin. It is a big-budget science fiction film that also stars .