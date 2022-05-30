Don star Sivakarthikeyan's first look from SK20 leaked [Watch Video]

Sivakarthikeyan, who's currently riding high on the success of Don, his latest Tamil film release, has not taken any time off to bask in its glory. Rather he has dived straight back into work, more specifically his next Tamil movie, tentatively titled SK20, a major chunk of which was already completed before Don's release. And now, with Sivakarthikeyan having resumed SK20 immediately after Don hit theatres, word is that about 90% of the film has been shot. Well that is some work ethic, isn't it? What's more a major SK20 update has also recently found its way online, which should certainly please Sivakarthikeyan fans no end. Also Read - Vikram star Kamal Haasan confirms next movie with THIS top Tamil cinema superstar [Watch Video]

Sivakarthikeyan SK20 first look leaked

SK20 sees Ukrainian model Maria Riaboshapka paired opposite Sivakarthikeyan as the female lead. As per reports, the lead pair will are presently filming for one of the most important song sequences in the film. The actors were recently spotted practising the dance steps for said song sequence at a popular studio in Chennai. Apparently, they got their steps in sync to the satisfaction of the choreographer, and the shoot is now underway in Pondicherry. It's from here that photos and videos of their looks got leaked and subsequently went viral on social media. Watch them below:

SK20 is being mounted as a Tamil and Telugu bilingual. The Sivakarthikeyan starrer is directed by Anudeep KV, who made a huge splash last year with the critically acclaimed Telugu sleeper hit, Jathi Ratnalu. Before SK20, Sivakarthikeyan also has the sci-fi movie, Ayalaan, up for release.