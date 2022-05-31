Don star Sivakarthikeyan’s SK20 release date out; sets up BIG CLASH at the box office with Karthi's Viruman

While Sivakarthikeyan is currently enjoying a dream run at the box office with four back-to-back clean hits, Karthi's fan-base is underrated as his knack for choosing great scripts. If SK20 and Viruman do clash, it'll be a face-off between equals right off the bat.