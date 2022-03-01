, who was last seen on the big screen in the film Bangarraju, is all set to make his OTT debut. There were reports that he will be seen in a supernatural thriller series titled Dootha, and finally today, he has announced the series officially. Reportedly, Dootha will be directed by who has helmed Chaitanya’s next film Thank You as well. Fans of the actor have been excited to know about the project, but the details about it are kept under wraps. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu completes 12 years in the industry; shares, ‘Hoping my love story with Cinema never ends’

Naga Chaitanya posted a picture on Instagram in which we can his image on the laptop and the script of the series. The first page of the script has a quote by W. H. Auden which reads, “I and the public know. What all schoolchildren learn, those to whom evil is done. Do evil in return.” Well, after reading this quote, we wonder whether the reports about the series being a supernatural thriller are true. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Will Smith's quotes on failure, divorce, humiliation from his book, finds it 'fascinating'

Well, fans of Naga have wished him all the best for his new project. A fan commented, “Best wishes chay!” Another fan wrote, “Congratulations bro.” One more fan commented, “Wish U Great beginning Charmer.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Rashmika Mandanna to marry Liger star Vijay Deverakonda in 2022; Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai first review out and more

Naga Chaitanya is currently in a great space professionally. His last few films have done very well at the box office, and the actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut this year with Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie, which is slated to release on 11th August 2022, stars and in the lead roles, and Naga will be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie.

Meanwhile, his fans have been eagerly waiting to know the release date of Thank You. The movie also stars Raashi Khanna and , and it is slated to hit the big screens this year, but the exact release date is not yet announced.