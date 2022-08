The Drishyam series is a pretty successful one. The Malayalam series had Mohanlal playing the lead role. The first two instalments of the film were a super hit and now fans are over the moon as the third instalment of the franchise has just been confirmed. Producer Antony Perumbavoor at Mazhavil Entertainment Awards on Saturday announced that Drishyam 3 is on the cards and Mohanlal is going to be the lead. As soon as the news hit headlines, all the Mohanlal fans are expressing their happiness on social media. Many are super happy that their favourite George Kutty is coming back with an entertaining crime thriller. Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan to Sonu Sood: Bollywood celebs unfurl the Tricolour at home [View Pics]

Check out the tweets below. fans are super excited for 3. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda's fans from Hyderabad are extremely upset with him, Sita Ramam actor Dulquer Salmaan talks about nepotism and more

No more rumours!!Drishyam 3 confirmed by antony perumbavoor at mazhavil manorama show!!!!❤️❤️ Yes, here starts the first nationwide hype for a malayalam movie??...even sky can't defend#Drishyam3#Drishyam3 pic.twitter.com/Q1KnaBoXGu — മാത്യു മാഞ്ഞൂരാൻ ലാലിസ്റ്റ് (@mathewmanjoor) August 27, 2022

Whole country is waiting for you GEORGEKUTTY !!! ?? Third installment of India's most loved Drishyam series is incoming ?#Drishyam3 #Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/qmXLrCeAzL — ??????✰? (@KingsmanKQ2) August 27, 2022

Mohalal's upcoming films

Apart from Drishyam 3, Mohanlal also has Vrushabha in his kitty. The actor is reportedly going to play the role of a father in this film. The movie will be directed by Nanda Kishore and it will be dubbed in several languages including Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. The making of the film will go on floors in May 2023. Looks like Mohanlal's upcoming months are going to be pretty hectic. Also Read - 68th National Awards winners: Kajol celebrates Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji win, Prithviraj remembers Ayyapanum Koshiyum director Sachy and more reactions