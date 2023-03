South Indian Actress Meena recently featured on a chat show and revealed that she had a massive crush on Hrithik Roshan. The Drishyam actress has grabbed headlines right now for her statement about the Vikram Vedha actor. Well, Hrithik has always been a heartthrob. Ever since his debut with Kaho Na Pyar Hai, Hrithik became a sensation and the most desirable man in the country. However. back then he already had a sweetheart in Sussanne Khan. Meena appeared in a chat show and talked about how she crushed on Hrithik back then. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar makes Hrithik Roshan a big fan of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor; this is what he has to say about their chemistry

Why Meena was heartbroken after Hrithik Roshan tied the knot with Sussanne Khan?

Actress Meena's statements have grabbed headlines in Entertainment News about her crush on Hrithik Roshan. Meena appeared on a chat show hosted by Suhasini, states a report in News18. The show premieres on the Tamil channel CineUlagam. Meena said that she used to tell her mother that she wants a husband like Hrithik Roshan. The actress shared that she was very heartbroken the day he married Sussanne Khan. It was before Meena had married her late husband Vidyasagar. While the revelation has been surprising, her honesty has won over the fans.

Meena's work and personal life

Meena has been working in the industry for about four decades. She started working in the South industry as a child artist. For four years, Meena worked as a child artist before making her debut as a lead heroine in 1990. Over the years, Meena worked in a lot of films and portrayed diverse roles. Talking about her personal life, Meena got married to a software engineer Vidyasagar in 2009. Last year in June, her husband passed away after battling a lung-related illness. Meena's husband was suffering from a lung infection. He was hospitalised but did not respond to the treatment well. Meena is known for her roles in Tamil and Malayalam movies.