Popular Tamil actress Meena Sagar's husband Vidya Sagar passed away at 48 at a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday night. He was admitted for a lung ailment. Soon, there were reports that Vidya Sagar died due to Covid-19 complications. As the news started doing the rounds, Meena asked the media to stop broadcasting any false information about her husband's death. She also requested to give her family the privacy to grief for their loss in this tough time. Also Read - Meena's husband's death draws contrasting reports; Khushbu Sundar FINALLY clarifies cause of death; says, 'Be responsible...'

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of my loving husband Vidya Sagar. I sincerely request all media to respect our privacy and sympathise this situation. Please stop further broadcast of any false information on this matter," Meena wrote on Instagram. Also Read - Drishyam actress Meena's husband Vidyasagar dies from lung infection; Khushbu Sundar, Lakshmi Manchu and more offer condolences [View Tweets]

She further added, "During these difficult times, I want to express my gratitude to all those good hearts who helped and stood with our family. I would like to thank all the Medical Team who tried their best, our Chief Minister, Health Minister, Radhakrishnan IAS, Colleagues, Friends, Family, Media & My loving fans for sending love and prayers. Thank You, Meena Sagar.” Also Read - When Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Tabu confessed of being single because of Ajay Devgn; ‘He threatened boys who came close to me’

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meena Sagar (@meenasagar16)

A couple of days ago, actress, producer and politician Khushbu Sundar urged the media to report responsibly after a section of it wrongly reported that Vidyasagar, the husband of actress Meena, had passed away due to Covid. Taking to Twitter, the actress said, "I very humbly request the media to be (a) little responsible. Meena's husband had Covid three months back. Covid worsened his lung condition. Please do not send out a wrong message and create any kind of fear or cause flutter by saying we lost Sagar to Covid. Yes we need to cautious, but please."

Vidya Sagar was diagnosed with a lung ailment in March this year and had to be treated for it. Prior to that, he was down with Covid-19, but had managed to recover from it. The health condition of Vidya Sagar, who was hospitalised for the treatment of his lung problem, worsened on Tuesday night and he passed away around 7 pm. His funeral took place at the Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai at 2 pm on Wednesday.