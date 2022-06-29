Popular South actress Meena, who's began as a child artiste before graduating to leading lady roles in the 90s and early 2000s, has just experienced a great personal loss. Meena's husband, Vidyasaagar, a businessman based in Bengaluru, whom she married in 2009, breathed his last on Monday, 27th June, after being admitted to a hospital in Chennai. According to Indian Express, Vidyasagar was suffering from a severe lung infection, which he eventually succumbed to. After marrying Vidyasagar, Meena was seen comparatively less in movies, but would still make the intermittent appearance in big-budget flicks like Drishyam and Annaatthe opposite leading heroes. Also Read - Shamshera song Ji Huzoor: Ranbir Kapoor's dance wows fans but Aditya Narayan's vocals are the surprise package; netizens say, 'Outstanding' [Read Tweets]

Khushbu Sundar, Lakshmi Manchu and more offer condolences

Offering her deepest condolences to Meena and Vidyasagar's entire family, Khushbu Sundar tweeted: "Waking up to a terrible news. Heartbroken to learn actor Meena's husband, Sagar, is no more with us. He was battling lung ailment for long. Heart goes out to Meena n her young daughter. Life is cruel. At loss of words to express grief. Deepest condolences to the family #RIP. " On the other hand, Lakshmi Manchu wrote: "Woke up to devastating news of #meena garu's husband, Vidyasagar garu passed away due to Covid complications. My deepest and heartfelt condolences to the entire family", while R. Sarathkumar posted: "It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar, our family's heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace." Check out their tweets below:

BollywoodLife offers its heartfelt condolences to Meena and her whole family.