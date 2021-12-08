In a big relief to Tollywood film stars, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is planning to close the sensational drugs case against Telugu actors since no strong evidence has been procured against them. So far the central agency has questioned director and actors Charmee Kaur, , Nandu, Daggubati Rana, Ravi Teja, , and Tanish. It also grilled Ravi Teja's driver and aide Srinivas and a former general manager of 'F' Club. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Thalapathy Vijay receives heartfelt note from his son, RRR's new dual posters, Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty release date and more

The questioning was believed to be around their suspicious financial transactions with those involved in drug case. The ED had issued notices to about a dozen people in August connected to Tollywood as part of a money laundering probe linked to the case related to the smuggling of 'Class A' narcotic substances, including LSD and MDMA. The ED officials have been summoning Calvin Mascarenhas and other accused for questioning parallel to the questioning of Tollywood personalities.

The drugs racket was busted on July 2, 2017 when customs officials arrested Calvin Mascarenhas, a musician, and two others and seized drugs worth Rs 30 lakh from their possession. They had reportedly told the investigators that they are supplying drugs to film celebrities, software engineers, and even students of some corporate schools. Mobile numbers of some Tollywood celebrities were allegedly found in their contact lists.

A total of 12 cases were registered in connection with the drugs racket. Thirty people were arrested while 62 individuals including 11 people connected with Tollywood were examined by the SIT under section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and section 161 of Criminal Procedure Code.

An American, a South African and a Netherlands national were among those arrested. The SIT had collected blood, hair, nail and other samples from some of those who appeared before it for question and sent them for analysis. The SIT filed chargesheet in eight out of 12 cases. It, however, gave clean chit to the film personalities who were questioned as part of the investigation.

