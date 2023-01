Dulqueer Salmaan has been basking in the success of his Telugu film Sita Ramam with Mrunal Thakur. The romantic drama of an army officer became a blockbuster hit soon after release. After two big releases last year, the actor is now gearing up for an upcoming action entertainer ‘King of Kotha’. Dulquer who seems to be going at an ease right now engaged in an interactive session and revealed the most challenging film of his career. Also Read - Suriya beats Allu Arjun, Dulqueer Salmaan and more to become number 1 South Indian celebrity: IIHB report for 2023

Dulqueer Salmaan is an avid social media user and keeps his fans updated with his new projects and personal life. He often interacts with the fans via online platforms. Recently, the actor conducted a Q&A session on Twitter and replied to all questions from his fans patiently. Amid this interaction round the young actor revealed the most challenging film of his career. The actor has appeared in several movies starting his career a decade ago in 2012 but this one particular movie he finds most physically challenging.

During the Q&A round held on Twitter, a curious fan asked him how many times he injured himself while shooting King of Kotha. Dulqueer replied to the question stating a good one to ask and further revealed this is the most physically challenging film he has done in a long time. Well, this means the most-anticipated upcoming outing King of Kotha is the most challenging film of his career.

King of Kotha is an action entertainer to be headlined by . Other star casts of the film include Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Shabeer Kallarakkal. The film is directed by Abhilash Joshiy and produced by Dulqueer Salmaan’s production Wayfarer Films in association with Zee Studios.

Meanwhile, the Chup: Revenge of the Artist actor will also be seen in a Netflix web series Guns and Gulaabs. The comedy crime-thriller created by Raj & Dk also stars Rajkumar Rao in a significant role.