Dulquer Salmaan BANNED by Kerala theatre owners for breach of contract as Salute takes direct OTT route

Theatre owners in Kerala on Tuesday decided to ban Malayalam actor and his production house Wayfarer Films following his alleged breach of contract with exhibitors by taking a direct to digital route for the release of his upcoming film Salute.

According to The New Indian Express, representatives of Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEOUK), the apex body of theatre owners, said that Salute, which was supposed to release in theatres on January 14, was postponed due to the spread of Omicron. Wayfarer Films had assured them that the movie would release after normalcy returns. However, Dulquer's decision to give Salute a direct OTT release has irked the association.

"Now they have announced that Salute will be released on OTT platform, which is a violation of the agreement with exhibitors. The movie's release was postponed due to the spike in Omicron cases. We had opened bookings, but had to refund the money. Wayfarer Films told us the movie would be released in theatres later," FEOUK president K Vijayakumar was quoted as saying by the daily.

He further added, "The government has permitted theatres to function with 100 per cent capacity. COVID cases have come down and the cinema halls are becoming active again. At this moment, we expect full support from all actors and producers to minimise the financial liabilities caused by lockdown restrictions."

Vijayakumar has stated that FEOUK has now officially decided to not cooperate with Dulquer and his movies in future until they will get a positive response from him over the entire matter.

Salute is a grounded procedural drama, where Dulquer will be seen essaying the role of a cop, Aravind Karunkaran. The film follows a non-linear narrative as it cuts between the past and the present-day scenario, where, a once committed and fiery sub inspector, Salmaan has been reduced to a disgraced cop, aching for a shot at redemption.

Talking about the film, Dulquer Salmaan had earlier said, "It was a great experience working on 'Salute'. I have always been drawn to roles which push me beyond my comfort zone and challenge me as an actor." Directed by Rosshan Andrews, Salute marks the Malayalam debut of Bollywood actress Diana Penty and it will also star in a pivotal role. The film produced by Wayfarer Films, is written by the writer-duo of Bobby and Sanjay.

(With IANS Inputs)