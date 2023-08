Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan has proved himself as one of the most versatile young stars of Indian cinema. While he works mostly in Malayalam films, his outings in Bollywood and Telugu cinema have been praised as well. Sita Ramam, which was made by Telugu filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi is hailed as one of the best love stories to come out of Indian cinema in a while. Dulquer Salmaan was amazing as Lieutenant Ram in the film. Now, news has come that the handsome actor is being paid big bucks for his next Telugu movie. It is apparently the highest ever he has been paid in his career. Also Read - King Of Kotha box office collection day 1: Dulquer Salmaan film gives tough competition to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

Dulquer Salmaan commands a high fee

Dulquer Salmaan has signed a big movie with Telugu producer Sudhakar Cherukeri. It seems he has been paid Rs 16 crores for the same. This has been reported by Telugu 360. The movie is going to be a pan-India release. The official announcement of the film will be made in a couple of months or so. Dulquer Salmaan was seen in Guns and Gulaabs on Netflix and King Of Kotha simultaneously. While Guns and Gulaabs got him appreciation, King Of Kotha tanked badly. The figures of the latter were really low.

Dulquer Salmaan a bonafide heartthrob

Dulquer Salmaan is loved by audiences all over India. In Bollywood, his movies like Chup, Karwaan and The Zoya Factor have got a lot of love. The actor is also a prolific producer. Sita Ramam got a lot of appreciation from audience all over. Mrunal Thakur and he made for a wonderful pair on screen. The young star's jovial and humble nature endears him to one and all. His co-star Pooja A Gor lavished praise on him when we did an interview with her. She was quoted as saying, "Dulquer and I thoroughly enjoyed this impromptu improvisation that the team agreed on. I feel it has come out the best. His spontaneity is amazing."