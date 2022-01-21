Dulquer Salmaan contracts COVID-19 five days after father Mammootty tested positive for the virus

Five days ago, Malayalam superstar tested positive for Covid-19. In view of this development, the shooting of his movie franchise CBI 5, directed by K. Madhu, has been suspended. And now his actor son has also contracted the virus. Also Read - Hey Sinamika: Dulquer Salmaan thrilled as his song Achamillai Achamillai crosses three million in three days; shares BTS video

Sharing that he has tested positive for Covid-19, Dulquer said that he has mild flu symptoms and is currently in isolation. "I have just tested positive for Covid-19. I'm isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but am otherwise ok. People who were in close contact with me during the shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms." He urged everyone to mask up and stay safe. "This pandemic is not over and we must stay vigilant. Please mask up and stay safe," he added.

Dulquer will next be seen in Hey Sinamika, which marks the directorial debut of ace choreographer Brinda Master. He has sung the song Achammillai, which is believed that he recorded the energetic rap number in a matter of just an hour and half. Before singing the song, Dulquer got his Tamil pronunciation right with lyricist , post which he was ready for the recording. The movie also stars and in lead roles. The movie is slated for release in cinemas on February 25.

Meanwhile, details about Mammootty's health are awaited. CBI 5 is the fifth of a series of movies directed by K. Madhu and each of them has been a runaway hit. Mammootty played the lead role of Sethuraman Iyer in CBI 5. The film has an impressive star cast comprising, among others, Mukesh and .