Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil and Prithviraj Sukumaran's dinner pic will make fans say 'All favourites together'

The lockdown has put a curb on socialising like never before. Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil and Prithviraj Sukumaran decided to enjoy dinner together with their respective spouses. The epic picture was shared by actress Nazriya Fahadh who is the better half of Fahadh Faasil. Now, all these heartthrobs have had a very busy 2020-21. Despite the lockdown, they have been working on projects and announcing new ones as well. Pritthviraj Sukumaran's The Cold Case is going to release soon on Amazon Prime Video. He is playing a cop in the film. The film is a crime thriller where he has to chase down a sly killer.

The wives also looked gorgeous. While the hostess Nazriya Fahadh chose a grey skirt with a black top, Prithviraj's missus Supriya opted for a red ruched skirt and a black tee. Amaal chose onion pink palazzo pants with a top. Their smiles were infectious. All of them have kids who are kind of in the same age group. It looks like the parents had a quiet time without much distraction. Just check out the picture...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh)

Some days back, Fahadh Faasil in a long note spoke about how he was upset that his film Malik was going to release on digital. He said it was a film for the bigger screens, but he said he could not guarantee when things would get back to normal. He opened up on the severe injury he suffered on the sets of Malayankunju. He wrote, "This may not be an appropriate time to write midst a life-threatening pandemic. Let me begin with the hope that all of us are fighting things the best way we can, now and ahead. I was also undergoing recovery from my accident I had during Malayankunju. So, in my calendar, the lockdown started from March 2. My doctors said it was 'Close'. As a defence mechanism, my hands touched the ground before my face, which in 80% of the cases victims fail to do because of the trauma and depth of the fall. I was lucky I didn't lose my presence of mind, my doctor added. There again, I was lucky with life for the Nth time (sic)."