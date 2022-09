South actor Dulquer Salmaan is known for his cinematic choices. Lately he is busy with the promotions of his new film Chup: Revenge of the Artist. The movie which is a psychological crime thriller, features Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt along with Dulquer. The movie is being helmed by R Balki. Lately, the actor spoke about how his father Mammootty was criticised when he had started his career. Also Read - Chup Movie Screening: Sunny Deol says, 'We are only making remixes and biopics, not new and films' [Watch Video]

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Dulquer revealed that Mammotty was treated badly by the critics. The actor revealed that he was very young to understand that his dad was being criticised. He had heard stories of his dad being written off. Mammotty had told Dulquer that back in the 80s people thought that his career was over. Now he does not even know where the one's who used to write hurtful things are. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut gives a shoutout to Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam; says, 'Zindabad thakur madam'

Dulquer further revealed that he and his dad are not affected by people any longer. He does not feel the ones who used to affect him in 2012 are the same ones who are bothering him even now. The Chup actor further added that he only reads about the negative things but they are not tracking who these people are. Also Read - Chup Movie Review: Dulquer Salmaan delivers a knockout performance in R Balki's novel, flawed but immersive film

Dulquer Salmaan with dad Mammotty:

However, the actor has admitted that he is his dad Mammootty's biggest fan. He should be because Mammooty is considered as the god of Malayalam cinema. Lately, there were rumours doing roundabouts that both father-son would be sharing screen space in Bilal. However, Dulquer Salmaan in an interview said that he is still waiting for the day when he would be able to share screenspace with his dad.

Talking about Bilal, it is a sequel to Big B which was a big hit in 2007. The first part of the movie revolved around the character's bond with his siblings.