Actor Dulquer Salmaan's career is currently going great guns post a massive blockbuster like Sita Ramam, and an average grosser and critical darling like Chup. In fact, he's in a truly unique position of having somewhat cut across the pan-India market sans doing any pan-India film, since Sita Ramam was an out-an-out Telugu movie while the Chup movie was from Bollywood. That he's done sans doing true-blue pan-India movies like other South actors who've cut across demographics is what makes his accomplishment truly unique. And it now looks like he's set to cash in more work in Tollywood and the Hindi film industry. Also Read - Chup actors Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt, Shreya Dhanwanthary leave you in splits as they recite Sunny Deol dialogues in English and guess his movies [Exclusive Video]

Dulquer Salmaan getting many offers from Bollywood, Tollywood

As per a report in entertainment news website Telugu Cinema, it seems that Dulquer Salmaan is now getting way more offers from both Bollywood and Telugu filmmakers after Sita Ramam and Chup. The report further states that his multilingual skills and disciplined work ethic are drawing filmmakers toward him across the board and that he currently has some really interesting multiple offers from both film industries, which he is pondering over. Also Read - Before Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan film Chup; Andhadhun, The Kashmir Files, Stree and more small Bollywood movies that outshone their bigger cousins

Will Dulquer Salmaan shift focus away from Malayalam cinema?

With the amount of Hindi and Telugu offers coming his way, will Dulquer shift his focus away from Malayalam cinema, at least for the time being? Well the report states nothing about that, so all you Dulquer Salmaan fans who love watching him in Malayalam movies can breath easy for now till something concrete emerges on this front. Also Read - Before Chup exposed reviews and ratings, THESE 'bad' Bollywood movies silenced critics by their blockbuster box office collection

Advertisement

Chup trailer and Dulquer Salmaan acting with father Mammootty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

A short while ago, BollywoodLife caught up with the cast of the psychological thriller, Chup, for an exclusive interview, when we quizzed Dulquer Salmaan about sharing screen space with legendary father Mammootty in Bilal. He replies that he, too, has heard the rumours, but doesn't know from where they began. He added that the right people to comment on this would be the writer and Director as it could only happen if the script needs it as the movie is a sequel to a very successful film of his father (Big B), highlighting that while it'd be great were it to happen, it needs to take place only if necessary.