Kushi actor Vijay Deverakonda recently hosted a Dussehra puja at his Hyderabad home on Monday night. The handsome hunk of South industry took to his Instagram and shared pictures from the celebrations. The actor revealed that he hosted a puja with his family. But, his rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna was not present in the pictures. However, Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday night with a tika on her forehead which seemingly hinted that she attended the puja. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna living-in together? Viral pictures lead to speculations

Vijay was seen wearing a yellow kurta with white pyjamas and looked dashing in the pictures. He also got tika from the priest on his forehead and was seated with his family for the puja. In the third picture, Vijay was seen enjoying family moments. He shared the pictures on Instagram and captioned it as, “Happy family poojas. Happy Dasara to all of you ❤️.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 7 Telugu: Is this the reason why Samantha Ruth Prabhu skipped being on Nagarjuna's show with Vijay Deverakonda?

Within no time, Vijay's fans took to the comments section and wished him the auspicious festival. Netizens feel that Rashmika was part of the Dussehra puja that was hosted by Vijay. Rashmika was spotted at the Hyderabad airport also. The paps spotted her at Mumbai as well as Hyderabad airports. The diva donned a sleeveless kurta and had her hair tied into a bun. She even interacted with the paps before making her way into the car. Also Read - Kushi box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's chemistry is a winner

On the personal front, Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating for a while now, but both the stars have maintained complete silence on this topic. On the work front, Vijay was last seen in Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, while Rashmika has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor which will release in December and Pushpa 2 in her pipeline. Read more updates on entertainment news here.