From Yash opening up about KGF 3 and Kantara actor Rishab Shetty saying 'NO' to Bollywood to Samantha Ruth Prabhu vowing to combat myositis the real reason behind the failure of Sivakarthikeyan's Prince and Karthi's next Tamil movie, Japan, being launched; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today.

So, without further ado, here are the south newsmakers of 8th November 2022:

Is KGF 3 on the cards? Yash breaks his silence on the buzz around the next Prashanth Neel directorial; drops a strong statement for fans of the franchise

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty says 'NO' to Bollywood; calls himself 'proud Kannadiga who only wants to do Kannada movies'

Producer reveals real reason behind failure of Sivakarthikeyan's Prince

K. Rajan, one of the producers of Sivakarthikeyan's Prince, has point black blamed K. V. Anudeep for the film's failure, citing that it's only fair since a Director receives maximum credit when a movie succeeds either critically or commercially or both. He refused to lay any fault on his lead star who had delivered four back-to-back hits prior to Prince by way of Namma Veettu Pillai, Hero, Doctor and Don.

Karthi's next Tamil movie, Japan, launched

There seems to be no stopping Karthi as the Tamil cinema star has launched his new movie, Japan, after back-to-back critical and commercial successes courtesy Ponniyin Selvan and Sardar. Tamil movie Japan will be bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures and directed by Raja Murugan of Joker fame.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on living with Myositis; the Yashoda actress says, 'I've always been a fighter and I will fight'