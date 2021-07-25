Dvitva: THIS south beauty to romance Puneeth Rajkumar in Pawan Kumar's psychological thriller?

In the start of the month, we saw the Power Star of Kannada industry, shared the poster of his upcoming psychological thriller drama titled Dvitva, which will be directed by U Turn helmer and produced by Hombale Films, the banner behind KGF franchise and Salaar. While the poster garnered a thunderous response from fans, the latest reports suggest that the versatile actress has come on board as the female lead. The actress has loved the script and the film is set to go on floors in September.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puneeth Rajkumar (@puneethrajkumar.official)

For the unversed, Trisha and Puneeth had earlier worked together in Power, which was a huge hit at the box office. Talking about the film, director Pawan had earlier said in a statement, “Dvitva' is a concept I have been working on for many years. I wanted to tell a story that dwells more into a character and his discovery about himself. I first wrote the story and then started looking for a title that describes it the best. I stumbled upon DVITVA. I instantly liked what it means and how it sounds." It's been the identity of the film for me since then. I am very happy that Puneeth Rajkumar and Hombale Films share the same sentiment regarding the title.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

On the other hand, Puneeth Rajkumar said, “"I am Delighted about this new journey that is about to begin with Hombale Films, which is my second home. Working with Vijay Kiragandur and team is like being surrounded by my own family. I have always been intrigued with Pawan and his work. I am excited and can't wait to see myself in this new avatar.”

So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.