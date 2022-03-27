KGF 2 trailer launch: Sanjay Dutt calls Yash his younger brother; thanks wife Maanayata Dutt for THIS reason – deets inside

The trailer launch event of KGF 2 is being held today in Bangalore. Directed by Prashant Neel, the film stars Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles. At the event Sanjay spoke about his experience of working in the film. He said, “The journey of KGF 2 has been a lesson for me after 45 years. It’s a lesson of dedication, of a clean film, of people being together. A film is made by everyone including makeup artists, technicians and are all like family. I want to thank Yash for being such a superb co-star and a humble man. He’s my younger brother. Most of all I want to thank my wife (Maanayata Dutt) as she pushed me to do the film.” Also Read - KGF 2 trailer: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon starrer makes the wait for chapter 2 well worth it; BLOCKBUSTER written all over

Sanjay will be seen playing the role of Adheera in KGF 2. Talking about his character, he had earlier said, "Adheera is one of the craziest characters I have played so far. He is fearless, powerful and ruthless. There was a lot of physical prep required to become Adheera, about one and a half hours to do the make-up to get the look and a lot of prep mentally to get into the skin of the character. The character required a lot from me in terms of these attributes."

The film is slated to release on April 14, 2022. It will be clashing at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay's Beast and 's Jersey. In January, while wishing Yash on his birthday, Prashant had written on Twitter, "Caution Danger ahead! Happy Birthday my ROCKY @Thenameisyash. Can't wait for this monster to conquer the world on April 14th, 2022."