Prabhas' Salaar to feature an iconic war between India and Pakistan! Read deets

Salaar is the next most awaited film starring after Radhe Shyam. For Salaar, Prabhas is collaborating with KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 helmer, Prashanth Neel. This is their first-ever collaboration and them, teaming up, has already raised the expectations of the masses very high. The film is said to feature of Krack and Gabbar Singh fame as the female lead opposite Prabhas. As per a report in Tollywood.net, the film is said to be a retro massy story. Yes, you read that right.

As per the report, touted to an action-thriller, Salaar, will feature the iconic war between India and Pakistan that took place in 1971. The report further states that it is a fictional story based in the time period of the 1970s and surrounds the India-Pakistan war. Vijay Kiragandur is producing Salaar under the banner of Hombale Films. Ravi Basrur is producing the music of the Prabhas-Shruti Haasan starrer. Meanwhile, recently, Prabhas had opened up on his role and had shared his excitement about the film. He had said, "This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I have not really done before. It's a pan-Indian film and I can not wait to be on the sets already."

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, a video from the sets of the film was leaked which had upset the director. If reports are to be believed, the director had asked the entire films crew and cast to step out of the shooting location. It was said that he would now be taking utmost precautions about the shoots. Earlier this year, it was announced that Salaar would be releasing in April 2022.

A couple of reports had previously stated that Salaar is a remake of a Kannada film, Ugramm but the makers had denied the report.