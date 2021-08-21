It’s official! 's 153rd film is titled GodFather. The makers took to social media to unveil the title and first look poster ahead of the megastar’s birthday on August 22. In the poster, we can see Chiranjeevi holding a gun. He is also seen wearing a cap. However, his face isn’t visible in the silhouette image. Going by what we see in the poster and motion poster, it looks like we get to see the Megastar in a very different avatar. Have a look: Also Read - Trending South news today: Suriya and Kamal Haasan to share screen space for the first time, Thalapathy Vijay becomes the highest-paid south actor and more

Directed by , the shooting of the film began recently in Hyderabad with the team canning an action sequence involving Chiranjeevi. Touted to be a political action drama, it is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer starring . GodFather' also stars Sathyadev and Nayanthara in key roles. According to reports, will be seen in a cameo.

Mohan Raja recently tweeted, "With the blessings of parents and well-wishers starting next journey, this time a Mega one..Getting set with an amazing team." Have a look at his tweet below:

With the blessings of parents and well wishers starting next journey, this time a Mega one ?

Getting set with an amazing team

Dop #Niravshah

Art dir @sureshsrajan

Stunt @silvastunt #Chiru153 #megastar153#shootstarts pic.twitter.com/puSMuJP4Ju — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) August 13, 2021

GodFather is a joint production venture of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. RB Chowdary and NV Prasad are the respective producers for both banners.