Well, it seems we are headed for a big clash. and 's upcoming film Acharya is all set to lock horns with 's Pushpa. While nothing is official yet, there are reports suggesting that both the films are set to release on Christmas. The releases of both films have been pushed due to Covid-19.

It was earlier believed that Chiranjeevi and starrer Acharya would release on Sankranthi and Pawan and Saagar K Chandra' film Bheemla Nayak would be postponed. But now, it seems Chiranjeevi has decided to release his film on Christmas along with Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

Written and directed by , Pushpa will be released in two parts. According to reports, the first part is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The makers are planning to complete the film's shoot by Dussera. The second part is expected to release in 2022.

On the other hand, Acharya is keenly awaited as it brings together the father-son duo. As per the recent reports, the shooting of the film is almost complete. Directed by , the film also stars Pooja Hedge, and Kajal Agarwal in key roles.

This is not the first time that there reports of the two big films clashing. It was earlier reported that they will release together this Independence day, but they were pushed due to the second wave of Coronavirus.

Which of the two films are you more excited to watch?