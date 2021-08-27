Acharya Vs Pushpa: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan set for a box office clash with Allu Arjun? Here's what we know

It was earlier believed that Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Acharya would release on Sankranthi and Pawan and Saagar K Chandra' film Bheemla Nayak would be postponed. But now, it seems Chiranjeevi has decided to release his film on Christmas along with Allu Arjun's Pushpa.