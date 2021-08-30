There is somehow a perception about Adipurush actor that he is shy in real life. His co-star opened up about working with him in a recent interview. She said, “I have shot with him in the first schedule, and I am going to shoot with him in the next one.” She added that he is a very chilled-out person, very humble and a big foodie. She also said, “People say that he is shy (and) he doesn’t talk much, but I don’t think it’s true at all. He’s pretty talkative, and I have got a good equation with him.” Also Read - 'Looking like uncle, vada pav', Prabhas' no makeup look and visible weight gain garners SHOCKING reactions on social media

The actress also stated that she is 'looking up' to him. "After a long time, I'm looking up at someone, so that is there. He's (Prabhas) pretty tall, and I think when we both are in our respective costumes, it comes out even better," said the actress.

In an interview to PTI earlier, she spoke about playing Sita in the film. She said that it comes with a responsibility. "We have to obviously stay within a certain boundary and realise the weightage and the responsibility that come with the character that you are playing. Thankfully, I am in the hands of a brilliant director, someone who has done all the research on the subject and on all characters," she had said.

Directed by Tanhaji maker Om Raut, Adipurush is scheduled for theatrical release in Telugu and Hindi on August 11, 2022. It will also be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on 11 August 2022. The film will see Saif Ali Khan playing the antagonist.