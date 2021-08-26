It’s rare to see any successful actor willingly take a break. But Samantha Akkineni has decided to do so. In a recent interview, Samantha has revealed that she is planning to take a break from films for a few months. She added that it’s been 11 years since she has been working continuously. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Samantha Akkineni breaks silence on The Family Man 2 controversy, Mortal Kombat to release directly on Amazon Prime Video and more

In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, she has also apologized to fans for her controversial character in Family Man 2. She said that her intention was not to hurt anyone. "I allow people to have their own opinions. If they decided to stay with that opinion, I am very sorry for hurting anyone's sentiments. I sincerely apologise as it was not something I intended on doing at all. I did not mean to hurt anyone. So, if I did, I am extremely sorry. I am glad that, though, once the show did release, a lot of the noise stopped. I guess some saw it wasn't so bad after all. For the people who didn't and still continue to hold resentment, I sincerely apologise," the actress said.

The makers of Family Man 2 Raj and DK had released a statement over the same and stated that they have utmost respect for Tamil culture. The statement read, "Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people."

The actress recently wrapped up the shooting for the Telugu film Shakuntalam, and currently shooting for the Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Her break announcement had stirred up rumours about her pregnancy.