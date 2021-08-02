5 reasons that make Rashmika Mandanna a social media queen

With a very short span of career span, National Crush Rashmika Mandanna has created a special place in the hearts of the audiences all across. The actress boasts of a massive following about 20 Million followers on social media, making her a force to reckon with. Even before foraying in Bollywood industry, Rashmika's fan following has beaten actresses like , and Tara Sutaria in terms of number of followers, which speaks volumes about the actress' popularity and mass fandom. Also Read - From Vijay Deverakonda to Rashmika Mandanna: THESE South biggies are set to amaze the B-Town audience with their Bollywood debuts

Here's are 5 reasons why Rashmika Mandanna is a social media super power - Also Read - Highest worldwide grossing films of 2020: Only two Indian films starring Ajay Devgn and Mahesh Babu find a spot in the Top 50

A Pan-India reach

Rashmika currently enjoys a humongous fanbase in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada film industries owing to her great performance in films like Dear Comrade, Geetha Govindam etc. The Hindi translated version of her Telugu films are also famous in North India, which makes her reach Pan-India. Also Read - Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu: Rashmika Mandanna's next Telugu biggie with dashing hero Sharwanand announces an exciting new addition to the team

Alluring fashion sense

Rashmika's fashion looks and chich yet elegant style gives her another edge over others, which is highly appreciated and loved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Pictures that make you smile

Rashmika adds in a special effect to her social media feed, by putting up the witty and funny images of hers, which are nothing less than a treat to the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Dear Diary

Rashmika makes it a point to stay in touch with her fans and give them all the updates of her professional and personal life on social media. She recently started a segment called 'Dear Diary' on her Instagram stories, which gives her fans a regular insight into her life.

An 'Aura' of love and positivity

Rashmika recently got herself an adorable furball named 'Aura', pictures of which she keeps on sharing on her social media.