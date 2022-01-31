Acharya: Ram Charan-Chiranjeevi starrer gets a new release date; avoids clash with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata

The team of Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde starrer Acharya has announced a new release date for the film. It won't be clashing with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata.