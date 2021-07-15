Allu Arjun is a ‘proud dad’ as he announces daughter Allu Arha’s film debut with Shakuntalam – see post

took to Twitter to announce his daughter’s film debut with Shakuntalam. He wrote, “A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut .” He added, “I had an altogether different journey with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam Have a look at his posts below: Also Read - Shahid Kapoor to star in Kahaani filmmaker, Sujoy Ghosh’s next? Here’s all you need to know

As you might be aware, three generations of the Allu family have marked their presence in Tollywood. and Allu Arjun are a part of the industry aftrer Allu Ramalingaiah. Now, Allu Arha is the first entrant from the 4th gen.

According to reports, Arha will be playing a crucial role in Shakuntalam and she joined the sets of the Gunasekhar directorial earlier today. Her portion will be completed in 10 days. Interestingly, she is making her debut ahead of her elder brother Ayaan.

Directed by Gunasekhar, the film is a mythological love drama and is believed to be a pan-India film.