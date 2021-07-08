Allu Arjun's marvellous SURPRISE GIFT for his Pushpa composer Devi Sri Prasad proves he has a heart of gold – watch video

Allu Arjun isn't just a superstar on screen, but one in real life, too. The heartthrob of millions time and again proves to be a real-life hero both with his fans as also those he works with. This time, Stylish Star – the moniker his legion of admirers have bestowed on him – has again showed his magnanimous side by gifting something very special to ace composer Devi Sri Prasad, who, besides being the music director for his eagerly awaited next film, Pushpa, has also scored the music for several other successful Allu Arjun movie in the past. So what is this special gift that has brought a smile on the visage of Devi Sri Prasad as well as that of all the fans of the actor and musician? Scroll below... Also Read - Kartik Aryan and Rashmika Mandanna in talks to star in a film together? Here's what we know

Basically, sent over an LED-lit plaque, inscribed with the words, 'Rockstar ', with his initial, 'DSP', also inscribed in the middle, and it looks gorgeous. Sharing the video on his official Twitter handle, the music director said, "Yo, my dearest, Bunny (Allu Arjun's nickname, not another moniker though) Boy, thank you so much for this beautiful gift. What a lovely surprise! Okay, now, I'm going to show this to everyone...let's go...and..." after which he unveiled it, and added, "Feel, my love," followed by some words in Telugu.

DSP captioned the video: "A SURPRISE "ROCKSTAR" Gift from the "ICON STAR" @alluarjun Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes Thank you so much my dearest Brother Bunny boy..Hugging face.. What a Lovely Surprise! Man dancing Totally unexpected !!Grinning face with smiling eyes Daaaamn Sweet of U Grinning face with smiling eyes Multiple musical notesHugging faceSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes #PUSHPA ." Watch it below:

Meanwhile BollywoodLife has exclusively come to know when Pushpa is expected to release from Malayalam star , who's making his Tollywood debut with the movie. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.