One of the most adorable couples in Tollywood is and . The couple is currently in news due to their separation news that has gone viral and #ChaySam fans are quite upset. The rumours started doing rounds when The Family Man 2 actress Samantha decided to drop 'Akkineni' from her Instagram bio and left fans wondering why. Moreover, she did not even attend her father-in-law's birthday and this soon led to the speculations that the head over heels love couple is headed for a divorce. Well, there is no confirmation on the same as yet. Also Read - #ThrowbackThursday: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed all about her fairytale love story with her 'prince charming' Naga Chaitanya

Time and again the lovebirds have shelled out major couple goals with their strong PDA game. Their adorable chemistry was evident on the chat show Sam-Jam, hosted by Samantha. Actor Naga Chaitanya had appeared on the show as a guest and he decided to take 'How well do we know each other?' challenge with his wife. Also Read - Aamir Khan's personal bodyguard Yuvraj Ghorpade's CTC can buy you your dream home or a luxury tour around the world and more...

Take a look at this video - Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut bags Sita's role amid fee hike debate; Kareena Kapoor Khan cringes over Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look

Right from answering the Akkineni family's most loved holiday destination, to their favourite cuisine to Samantha's starrer film, the couple nailed the challenge like a pro.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which will also star and Nayanthara in prominent roles. While Chaitanya will be next seen in Love Story alongside and Laal Singh Chaddha alongside and .