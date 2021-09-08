Annaatthe: First Look and release date of Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh film to be revealed on Ganesh Chaturthi; Diwali clash with Thala Ajith's Valimai on the cards?

's upcoming film Annaatthe is one of the highly anticipated films. All the Thalaiva fans are desperately looking forward to the release of this one. His last film was that sadly did not garner a great success at the box office. Thus, the expectation are high from Annaatthe. Well, here's a good news for all his fans. The first look and release date of the film is going to be announced soon. Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress Keerthy Suresh celebrates her baby boy's 3rd birthday with the cutest post

As per the latest updates, the first look and release date of Annaatthe that also stars Nayanthara and will be announced on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi, i.e., on September 10, 2021. Fans are already more than excited to see the first look of the star.

Can't wait! The first look poster of #Rajinikanth starrer #Annaatthe will be unveiled on the ocassion of #GaneshChaturthi on 10th Sept. The film also features #Nayanthara & #KeerthySuresh. — Raghuvendra Singh (@raghuvendras) September 8, 2021

#AnnaattheFirstLook will be released on this Friday September 10 2021.#Annaatthe ✨ Thalaivar Superstar #Rajinikanth — R S Cinephile (@RSCinephile) September 7, 2021

Plus, there are also rumours about Annaatthe clashing with Thala Ajith's Valimai this Diwali. It is being stated that both the teams are doing their best to sharpen up their product and fight it out at the box office. Given the less number of screens, it will be interesting to see who marks victory in this battle, if at all it happens.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Rajinikanth has already shared his review for Annaatthe. A report in TOI states that the director Siva has made the first cut of the film and Rajinikanth has watched it too. The star believes that the film connects emotionally with both, men and women. Well, one can only tell when the film hits the screens.