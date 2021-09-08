Annaatthe: First Look and release date of Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh film to be revealed on Ganesh Chaturthi; Diwali clash with Thala Ajith's Valimai on the cards?

Good news for all the Rajinikanth fans! The first look and release date of his upcoming film Annaatthe will be announced on Ganesh Chaturthi.