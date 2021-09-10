The motion poster of starer Annaatthe is out and we can see him in his stylish biker avatar. Towards the end, we can also see him walking stylishly. The film is slated for a Diwali release on November 4 and also stars Nayanthara, , , , Khushbu, Meena, Soori, and in key roles. Have a look at the motion poster below: Also Read - Annaatthe first look: Rajinikanth’s fans get Rajinified with his electrifying energy and cannot keep calm for his film

The first look of the film was released today at 11 am. Also Read - Trending South news today: Ranveer Singh, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi launch RC 15, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe first look to drop on Ganesh Chaturthi, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan troubles continue and more

On Thursday, September 9, the makers of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe surprised fans with the announcement about the first look and motion poster. The makers wrote, “#Annaatthe thiruvizha aarambam! #AnnaattheFirstLook Tomorrow @ 11 AM | #AnnaattheMotionPoster Tomorrow @ 6 PM (sic).” Also Read - Annaatthe: First Look and release date of Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh film to be revealed on Ganesh Chaturthi; Diwali clash with Thala Ajith's Valimai on the cards?

Well, the movie is keenly awaited. We just hope the Covid situation is under control and doesn’t hamper its release.