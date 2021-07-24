Arya and Sayyeshaa blessed with a baby girl; confirms producer Vishal says 'uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot'

South actors Arya and Sayyeshaa embraced parenthood as they welcomed a baby girl on Friday. Actor-producer Vishal shared the good news with their fans and followers. He congratulated the couple and announced the arrival of their baby girl. Also Read - Enemy teaser: Vishal and Arya lock horns in this action-packed thriller which promises to be a visual extravaganza

He took to his Twitter page and wrote, "So Happy to break this news,great to be an Uncle,my Bro Jammy & Sayyeshaa r blessed wit a #BabyGirl,uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot.Always wish de best 4 dem,Inshallah,GB de new Born,my Baby Girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a Dad".

Within no time, industry friends and their fans started wishing them congratulations as they filled the comments section with their love.

Arya and Sayyeshaa tied the knot on March 10, 2019, at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

On the work front, the couple is all set to share the screen space in action-thriller Enemy which is directed by . Enemy also features actors Mirnalini Ravi, and in pivotal roles.

Arya's Sarpatta Parambarai premiered earlier this week on Amazon Prime Video. The sports drama is based on the fight between two boxing clans - Sarpatta Parambarai and Idiyappa Prambarai. The film stars Arya, Sanchana Natarajan, Shabeer Kallarackal, John Kokken, Kalaiyarasan, Dushara Vijayan, and Santosh Pratap, among others, in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in Aranmanai 3.

Sayyeshaa was last seen in Yuvarathnaa opposite .