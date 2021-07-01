Beast Update: Cameras start rolling for Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's next; here's all you need to know about the second schedule

There is a lot of anticipation around Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Beast. It was recently that Thalapathy's first look from the film had hit the internet and all his fans could not hold back the excitement. The first look had the South Superstar in his rugged avatar sporting a white ganjee and jeans whilst holding a gun. He trended on social media with his fan raving over his look. Now, we have an update about the second shooting schedule of the film. As per the latest update, Thalapathy Vijay and the lead heroine of the film, Pooja Hegde, have begun shooting for the second schedule in Chennai. Also Read - From Kiara Advani to Kriti Sanon: These 6 Bollywood beauties are a HIT with south Indian filmmakers

As per the latest Twitter update, Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde are going to kickstart the shooting with a song sequence. The second schedule is expected to last for 20 days. The update read, "The second schedule of #Beast commences today in Chennai with a song sequence involving Thalapathy #Vijay and #PoojaHegde. The shoot will happen for 20 days as planned in this schedule." The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The first schedule of Beast was completed in Georgia.

Further, latest buzz is that Shah Rukh Khan is being considered to play a crucial cameo in Beast. It is being stated that Nelson has SRK in mind to be a part of Beast, howeverm nothing has been finalised as yet. Recently, during the ASKSRK session on Twitter, King Khan was asked to comment on Vijay's 'Beast' look and he had said, 'very cool'. Indeed it would be the greatest casting ever if makers manage to get SRK onboard. Thalapathy Vijay and SRK in one frame would be a treat to sore eyes.