It’s that time of the year. Yes, we are talking about #BLBestOf6, a people’s choice segment in which you all get to vote and decide the best content and artists across various categories. Now we know you have watched and binge-watched a lot of content in the past few months and now it’s time to make it count. In this #BLBestOf6 category, vote for the best south director. Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss OTT and more... vote for the Best Reality Show in the first half of 2021

Jeo Baby: The Great Indian Kitchen





The Great Indian Kitchen was one of the finest films. It was so good that children in school must be made to watch it. It was about a newlywed woman who struggled to adjust with her sexist husbands and in-laws.

Jeethu Joseph: Drishyam 2



Drishyam 2 took some time to gain momentum, but once it did, there was no looking back. Mohanlal was brilliant in this film which was directed by Jeetu Joseph. It was as good as Drisyam.

Madonne Ashwin: Mandela





This political satire comedy-drama spoke about many relevant issues. It showed the evils of caste divide in a funny way.

Mahesh Narayanan: Malik





Directed, written and edited by Mahesh Narayanan, the political thriller received a great response. Fahadh Faasil was appreciated for his wonderful acting in this one.

Bakkiyaraj Kannan: Sulthan



Starring Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna, it released in Tamil and Telugu languages. It was lucky to release in theatres just before the gruesome second wave of COVID-19.

Martin Prakkat: Nayattu





Starring Kunchako Boban, Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles, this political thriller was an engaging watch. It received positive reviews mostly.

So, who is your favourite director? Vote below and let us know: