It’s time to pause and look back at the first 6 months of 2021-2022 with our #BLBestOf6, a people’s choice segment in which you all get to vote and decide the best content and artists across various categories. Today, we are here to talk about the best performances of south actresses. We are so glad that the flow of entertainment was decent in the first half of the year. Now it’s on you to make the best actress win. Also Read - #BLBestof6: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more – vote for the Best TV Show in the first half of 2021

Nimisha Sajayan: The Great Indian Kitchen



Also Read - #BLBestof6: Multiple categories, myriad nominees, all your favourite stars – now you get to choose the best film, actor, actress and several others from Bollywood, South, TV and OTT

Nimisha Sajayan delivered one of the best performances ever in this powerful film. She showed the various emotions of her character with ease. Also Read - #BLBestof6: Chal Ghar Chalen from Malang DECIMATES Illegal Weapon and Meri Aashiqui to be the Best Song of 2020

: Krack



Shruti gave a wonderful performance in this action thriller film which was directed by Gopichand Malineni. Based on multiple true incidents that took place in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film depicted the conflict between a circle inspector and a gangster.

Nayanthara: Netrikann



Nayanthara played a blind person in this crime thriller film which was a remake of the 2011 South Korean film Blind. Ajmal Ameer played the role of an antagonist in the film.

Jyotika: Ponmagal Vandhal



Jyotika's performance was appreciated a lot in this legal drama.

Rashmika Mandanna: Sulthan



This film revolved around a man, who sets out to reform his brothers in a village. But once he reaches the village, violence ensues and he has to choose between violence and love. Rashmika was excellent in this one.

Krithi Shetty: Uppena



Krithi Shetty was amazing in this romantic drama which also starred Panja Vaisshnav Tej and .

So, which one is your pick? Vote below: