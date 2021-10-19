Om Raut' Adipurush is one of the most anticipated upcoming films in the entertainment industry. It features none other than Darling Prabhas with gorgeous , and Saif Ali Khan. Based on the epic Hindu mythology, Ramayana, Adipurush is still being shot in the maximum city. Now, Kriti Sanon recently wrapped up the shoot of Adipurush. The actress recently opened up on her working experience with co-star Prabhas. And guess what? She spilt the beans on his real persona. Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Did you know? Prabhas wanted to QUIT acting after Saaho

Despite his stylish person and stardom, Prabhas is popular as the shy guy in the media. The Salaar actor also seems a little reserved and don't speak much either. However, that is not the case at all. Kriti Sanon revealed that once he gets to know people, he is more welcoming. "Media reports imply that Prabhas is a shy person. Well, he is naturally shy when he meets new people. But once we spend some time with him, he tends to become a lot more talkative and welcoming. He carries a great vibe and it is really fun to work with him," the actress said in an interview. Now, isn't that interesting?

Talking about her wrap on the film, for the uninitiated, Kriti plays the role of Sita in the movie. Her character is named Janaki. Writing a heartfelt goodbye note, the Param Sundari actress wrote, "Can't believe this journey has come to an end so soon! My heart sinks as I let go of this super special character that I'm extremely proud to have played: JANAKI! Her loving heart, her pious soul and her unshakable strength will somewhere stay within me forever!" She added that Adipurush will be "A film I'll always be extremely proud of!"

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has Bachchan Pandey, Hum Do Humare Do, Bhediya, and Shehzada.