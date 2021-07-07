RIP Dilip Kumar: Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and other South celebs condole the passing of the veteran actor

Legendary actor passed away at the age of 98. His demise is a huge loss for the world of entertainment and all cine lovers. The actor had been hospitalized for a while now. He breathed his last earlier this morning at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. The Funeral will be held today at 5 PM at Juhu's Qabrastan. Dilip Kumar's friend who often gave updates and tweeted on his behalf, tweeted out, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui." Fans of the veteran actor are offering condolences and prayers for him. A lot of celebrities, too, are mourning his demise. Dilip Kumar has a huge fan base across the country. And celebs from the South celebs have also condoled his passing. Check out their tweets below: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun's Pushpa tops IMDB list, Sundeep Kishan responds to being called Thalapathy Vijay hater and more

Acharya actor shared a throwback picture of himself with the actor remembering him. He tweeted out saying, "An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace."

An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/f5Wb7ATs6T — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 7, 2021

condoled the veteran actor's demise saying, "Dilip Kumarji was the doyen of Indian Cinema and will forever be remembered. Condolences to his family and friends. May the legend's soul rest in eternal peace."

Condolences to his family and friends. May the legend's soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/s8kRj8cFdw — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 7, 2021

Ramesh Bala shared an old memory from the archives when Dilip Kumar had attended 's film success. He tweeted out, " When Late Legendary Actor #DilipKumar attended #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan's #ThevarMagan success celebrations in Chennai.. Along with Another legend Nadigar Thilagam #SivajiGanesan A rare pic.. #RIPDilipKumar."

Kichcha Sudeep condoled his demise saying, "The world hailed him as the greatest actor of all time,a brilliant orator and an epitome of unaffected simplicity.He will remain an inspiration to many generations of actors and an enigma to me.Legends live forever!! RIP DilipKumarJi."

RIP DilipKumarJi.????. pic.twitter.com/DAHdfopMqu — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 7, 2021

The greatest. #DilipKumar sahab. I remember watching #Shakti as a child. The only time I ever saw the Legendary BigB clash with a Titan. — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) July 7, 2021

A legend … an Inspiration… thank you for living a wonderful life #DilipKumar ji … ?????? RIP … pic.twitter.com/F1uiXHzxsb — (@prakashraaj) July 7, 2021