Rashmika Mandanna is soon going to enter the Hindi film industry. ICYMI, the actress will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra with Mission Majnu. And even before her first Hindi release, Rashmika Mandanna has another Bollywood film in her kitty. She also has Goodbye with , to name a few. So, the South Indian beauty got sat down for an interview with Anupama Chopra recently wherein she bared her heart out while answering questions. So, reportedly, Rashmika Mandanna was asked about the scariest thing in the movie industry. And her response will raise your brows. The Dear Comrade actress was quick to answer that she finds the people most scary in the industry.

Rashmika was also asked about and her bond. The actress who has worked with the Liger actor in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade was rumoured to be in a relationship with him. However, the duo has maintained a good friends stance. When asked about the same, the actress said that he is her go-to person in the industry.

Meanwhile, Anupama Chopra shared a video on her gram in which Rashmika Mandanna is seen talking about her accent. Rashmika was seen talking about how people often point out to her that she's got an accent.

Rashmika is quite young and is ruling the roost in the South entertainment industry. She started out with a role in Kirik Party and went on to star in the films like Anjani Putra, Chamak, Geetha Govindam, Devadas to name a few. Last year, she was seen in starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru and Nithiin starrer Bheeshma. This year, the actress made her Tamil debut with Suthan opposite . The actress has Pushpa in the pipeline with .

