Salaar actress Shruti Haasan SHARES she's working during the pandemic to pay her bills; says, 'I don’t have my daddy or mommy helping me'

Prabhas's Salaar costar opened up on shooting in the pandemic, the lockdown, why is it necessary and more. On the work front, Shruti Haasan has Laabam in the pipeline that also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles. Laabam is a political thriller directed by SP Jananathan.