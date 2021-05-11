Salaar actress Shruti Haasan SHARES she's working during the pandemic to pay her bills; says, 'I don’t have my daddy or mommy helping me'

is not the one to mince her words when giving out interviews or opinions. She has always been very upfront and vocal about her views on various things. Currently, the situation of the country is not very good. We are battling the second and reportedly new mutant wave of the coronavirus. And the cases have been rising everywhere in the country right now. And slowly and gradually a lockdown is being brought into effect across the country. Despite the lockdown, there are some cities where shootings of films and television shows are taking place. While the situation warrants staying at home, there are people working to fill their stomachs, to take care of their families and other reasons. Popular film actress Shruti Haasan recently opened up on what's it like to work in these trying times and why she had been working despite the pandemic. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant wants Salman Khan or Sonu Sood to become the Prime Minister – watch video

"I can't hide out and wait for the pandemic to end," Shruti Haasan who debut in the Hindi film industry with Luck in 2009 said, reports Hindustan Times. The actress said it is not easy to shoot in a pandemic. "Being on set without a mask is very scary. I'm not going to lie. But we've to get back to work because I have financial constraints, just like anybody else. When they're ready to shoot, I've to go out there as I also have shoots to complete and other professional commitments that I need to finish," said the actress.

She added that she pays her own bills and for the same, she has to go out and work. "We make different amounts of money, but we all have bills to pay, and that is why I'll have to get back to work." Despite being the daughter of legendary actor-politician and actress , Shruti is fiercely independent and loves to stay on her own terms. Talking about the same, the actress said, "I have my limitations. I don't have my daddy or mommy helping me." Shruti moved out of her parents' house over a decade ago and is very proud of every decision she has taken thereof. She said, "I've made every decision — good or bad, for myself by myself. There were some really smart people who didn't buy any big things like a car or a house before the pandemic, but I bought a house just before this all started, and I was like, 'God damn it'. So, yes I have basic financial constraints."

The Welcome Back actress adds that the limitations only made her realize her privileges. She said, "It has made me very thankful for the fact that 'Oh, I'm just trying to pay my EMI' when I know that there are people who don't have food and don't have money for medicine. It just puts everything in perspective." As the shoots were stalled due to the lockdown and various other reasons, Shruti Haasan has been staying home and making music, conducting photoshoots. Last but not the least, Shruti Haasan signed off with a message saying that if we are to beat the pandemic, we have to stay home. "It's not like we have a choice, and we shouldn't even have one. We should be staying at home," she said.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan was recently seen in Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab. She has Laabam in the pipeline that also stars , Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles. Laabam is a political thriller directed by SP Jananathan. Next, Shruti Haasan has Salaar alongside , directed by KGF helmer Prashanth Neel.