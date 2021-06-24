BREAKING! Contrary to reports, Yash's KGF 2 to not release on 9th September, makers eyeing THIS festive weekend? [EXCLUSIVE]

Reports streamed in earlier of KGF Chapter 2 makes having possibly zeroed in on a release date for the long delayed Yash and starrer – one of the pan-India biggies that has been severely affected by the second COVID-19 wave and its ensuing lockdown, plus the effects had on cinema halls. As per the reports, the 9th of September is when KGF 2 could make its way to theatres if all goes well, but the makers are supposed to be holding out an official announcement in order to play it safe. Also Read - Finally! Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 to release on THIS date; read deets inside

Smelling something amiss, BollywoodLife got in touch with its own well-placed industry source to learn how much truth is there to the new release date of Yash's KGF 2 and to our surprise, we got to know that it's an entirely different date, a possible festive weekend, that the team is looking at. Also Read - After KGF and Pushpa, THIS Prabhas' pan-India film to release in two parts?

Our source exclusively informs that after having waited for so long, Director Prashanth Neel, the producers and the lead cast of KGF 2 don't mind holding out a bit longer, and to that effect, they can't think of a better release period for the film that Diwali as it's a proper pan-India festival for a proper pan-India film, which is been eagerly awaited by masses all over, and is coming on the back of immense goodwill built by KGF Chapter 1. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Prabhas to hike his fee for Dil Raju's ambitious film, Dhanush announces his first pan-India film and more

What's more, the team of KGF 2 isn't entirely sure if the third wave of coronavirus will hit the country in full force by August or September or how severe it'd be, just like everyone of us is anxious about it, and keeping all that in mind, they believe that it wouldn't be until mid or till theatres really see families returning like before, which is what a franchise of the magnitude of KGF needs. Keeping all this in mind, they feel the first week of November, ergo the Diwali weekend, is a perfect time to release their movie.