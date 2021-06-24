BREAKING! Contrary to reports, Yash's KGF 2 to not release on 9th September, makers eyeing THIS festive weekend? [EXCLUSIVE]

BollywoodLife got in touch with its own well-placed industry source to learn how much truth is there to the new release date of Yash's KGF Chapter 2 and to our surprise, we got to know that it's an entirely different date, a possible festive weekend, that the team is looking at