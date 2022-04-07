CBI 5: The Brain teaser - Mammootty returns as Sethurama Iyer after 17 years; fans cannot wait for the new thriller instalment 

CBI 5: The Brain teaser starring Mammootty, Jagathy Sreekumar and Mukesh eas dropped online and it has created a huge buzz. Fans are excited to see the return of Sethurama, Chacko and Vikram.