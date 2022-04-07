A couple of hours ago, the CBI 5: The Brain teaser starring , and Mukesh was dropped online. CBI 5: The Brain marks return of the iconic trio Sethurama Iyer, Chacko, and Vikram all of whom are CBI Officers. This is the fifth instalment in the CBI film franchise. And the teaser looks quite promising, given the history of success of the previous films. Talking about CBI 5: The Brain teaser, it begins with a reporting of murders. Also Read - Shabir Ahluwalia finally opens up on quitting Kumkum Bhagya; says, 'What happened in my last show...'

Mammootty begins the narration of the new instalment in which he talks about the assassinations of the Gandhi family members. Sanjay Gandhi was killed in a plane crash, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by the Khalistan terrorists and Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomb. These are presented as facts. During the narration, we are introduced to the other characters of the film. It seems the new case has a connection to the Gandhi family members. The CBI officers on the case are on a hunt for a clue connecting the two. Whether there is a common enemy or an element, reason ro any external reason. Well, the teaser which is of 1:29 minutes is surely intriguing. Though the fifth instalment comes after a gap of 17 years, one doesn't feel it. Mammootty fitting reprised his role as Sethurama. Check out the teaser here:

Fans of the series are going crazy with excitement. K Madhu returns as the director of the CBI 5: The Brain. S. N. Swamy yet again took over the screenwriting duties. Fans of the movie franchise cannot keep their excitement in check. The teaser has been trending on YouTube as well.

The Iconic Character Sethurama Iyer coming back to the Screens after 17 years ?♥️#CBI5TheBrain #CBI5Teaser #Mammootty @mammukka pic.twitter.com/mG4wpNXUKa — Team Mannadiyar Online Editors (@MannadiyarTeam) April 7, 2022

#CBI5TheBrain

Katta waiting ??

This bgm always gives goosebumps ???????? https://t.co/nM4XpmaR9X — Mariarose Robin (@mariarosy_30) April 7, 2022

Sethurama Iyer's investigation in all those movies basically teaches us that the villains in our lives are usually not strangers, but rather people we know & trust. #CBI5TheBrain #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/pRwQiPCG1p — David Avokkaran (@Avokkaran) April 7, 2022

The first instalment of CBI was Oru CBI Diary Kurippu which was released in 1988. It was followed by Jagratha in 1989, Sethurama Iyer CBI in 2004 and Nerariyan CBI in 2005. CBI 5: The Brain was shot in complete secrecy, state reports. It is said that apart from Mammootty none of the cast members knew the climax twist of the movie.