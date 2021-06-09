Chiranjeevi's larger-than-life gesture for the entire Telugu film industry proves why he's the real-life MEGASTAR

Megastar Chiranjeevi has once again proven why he's worthy of his moniker of 'Megastar', and lives up to it time and again in real life, too. The actor has now spearheaded the Corona Crisis Charity (CCC), which has been set up with the aim to help film workers and small artists across the Telugu film industry during these distressing times.