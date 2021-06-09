Chiranjeevi's larger-than-life gesture for the entire Telugu film industry proves why he's the real-life MEGASTAR

Megastar Chiranjeevi has once again proven why he's worthy of his moniker of 'Megastar', and lives up to it time and again in real life, too. The actor has now spearheaded the Corona Crisis Charity (CCC), which has been set up with the aim to help film workers and small artists across the Telugu film industry during these distressing times. Chiranjeevi himself has donated Rs. 1 crore and all other actors, directors, producers made big contributions. CCC supplied 50 kg worth of groceries for four months for nearly 40,000 workers. Now the Megastar has started a mega vaccination drive to the Telugu Film workers at his Chiranjeevi Eye and Blood Bank premises in association with Apollo 24/7. Also Read - On Nandamuri Balakrishna's birthday, fans get a gift in form of a new film #NBK107

Chiranjeevi who has been doing a lot of philanthropic activities with his Eye and Blood Bank recently also established Oxygen Banks in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana addressing the Oxygen shortage in the COVID second wave, also thousands of Oxygen Concentrators to needy. His son, Ram Charan, himself is supervising the Oxygen Banks initiative. With the coronavirus pandemic shaking the country to unimaginable bounds, making people run from pillar to post, many of them succumbing to oxygen deprivation, both Megastar and his son, Mega Power Star , have risen up to combat COVID-19 by starting an oxygen bank to curb the crisis across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Oxygen Banks will be monitored by his son Ram Charan and are said to be handled by the Fans Association President of the respective districts.

The tweet announcing the initiative came with a caption that read: "In the current Covid situation to prevent deaths from lack of Oxygen supply @KChiruTweets has decided to start Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks at district level.Efforts are on to make these operational within a week's time. #Covid19IndiaHelp #ChiruForCovidhelp ." Read it here...

In the current Covid situation to prevent deaths from lack of Oxygen supply @KChiruTweets has decided to start Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks at district level.Efforts are on to make these operational within a week's time. #Covid19IndiaHelp #ChiruForCovidhelp pic.twitter.com/9aPU56rFco — ChiranjeeviCharitableTrust (@Chiranjeevi_CT) May 20, 2021

Several personalities in the Telugu film industry also spread the word. Check out some pics from the launch below:

Chiranjeevi also donated Rs. 1 crore to Telangana Chief Minister's Fund when Hyderabad suffered due to never before seen floods. After Dasari Narayana Rao's demise, he has become the Big Head of Tollywood and has been helping several small films by attending their promotional events.