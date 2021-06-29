Chiru 153: Quick on the heels of Acharya, Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his next movie with director Mohan Raja – plot and music deets inside

Megastar Chiranjeevi who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Acharaya, already has a few exciting films in the pipeline For his 153rd movie, Chiranjeevi will be teaming up with director . Like every other director, Mohan Raja feels it as a dream come true to have got the opportunity to work with Megastar Chiranjeevi. What's more, the music sittings for the film have now begun in total earnest, with , Mohan Raja and other key members of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, who're jointly bankrolling the project, conducting daily sessions with Tollywood’s top composer, S.S. Thaman, who has been roped in for the music of Chiru 153. Also Read - Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde hikes her fees again? – here's what we know

The official word coming in from the team of Chiru 153 is that music director SS Thaman has already begun working on the soundtrack of the movie, and all the concerned parties have begun sitting for the music sessions from yesterday, 28th June. Coming to the treatment for the film itself, it's been that the captian of the shop, Mohan Raja, has incorporated all kinds of commercial ingredients in the narrative, keeping Megastar's ultra-mass image in mind. Nothing is known yet about the rest of the cast of the movie, but a top heroine and a strong actor for the antagonist's role are expected to be roped in.

Chiranjeevi 153 is a joint production venture of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. RB Chowdary and NV Prasad are the respective producers for both banners.