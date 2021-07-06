Devil - The British Secret Agent FIRST LOOK: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram looks dashing and mysterious in his eagerly awaited 21st film – plot deets inside

Wearing a blazer and panchekattu, Kalyan Ram looks intense and dashing with his handlebar mustache, beard and long hair in the first look poster of Devil - The British Secret Agent. He looks like a DEVIL, holding a gun and stepping out of a train, with numerous Indians seated on the train, clasping flags of the country in their hands.