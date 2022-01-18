Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s split has come as a huge shock for fans. On Twitter, many are supporting Dhanush as ‘WE ARE WITH U DHANUSH ANNA’ is trending. Wrote a fan, “Many Problems Will come, Many struggle situation will come, Many haters and rumors will come But No one can stop His success " WE ARE WITH U DHANUSH ANNA ". Another fan tweeted, “Every one is concerned about @rajinikanth sir's health but no-one is concerned about amma- appa's health.... can't even imagine how they going to deal with this Take care sir!” Read another tweet, “Being @dhanushkraja Fan is not a esay task Love you three thousand times thalaivaaaaa @dhanushkraja.” Have a look at the tweets below: Also Read - Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja headed for divorce with actor husband Kalyan Dhev? Here's what has sparked speculations
Yesterday, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa took to social media to announce their separation. Their statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been the growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting... Today we stand at a place were our paths separate... Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this."
Also Read - Dhanush-Aishwarya Rajinikanth: How they met, fell in love, survived alleged extra marital affairs and finally divorced
