and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's split has come as a huge shock for fans. On Twitter, many are supporting Dhanush as 'WE ARE WITH U DHANUSH ANNA' is trending. Wrote a fan, "Many Problems Will come, Many struggle situation will come, Many haters and rumors will come But No one can stop His success " WE ARE WITH U DHANUSH ANNA ". Another fan tweeted, "Every one is concerned about @rajinikanth sir's health but no-one is concerned about amma- appa's health.... can't even imagine how they going to deal with this Take care sir!" Read another tweet, "Being @dhanushkraja Fan is not a esay task Love you three thousand times thalaivaaaaa @dhanushkraja." Have a look at the tweets below:

Its Hurts ? " WE ARE WITH U DHANUSH ANNA " pic.twitter.com/o6mAf06XUG — DHANUSH TRENDS (@Trendz_Dhanush) January 18, 2022

Every one is concerned about @rajinikanth sir's health but no-one is concerned about amma- appa's health.... can't even imagine how they going to deal with this ? Take care sir!? " WE ARE WITH U DHANUSH ANNA " @dhanushkraja pic.twitter.com/7MKrSyuVBD — Dhanush North FC ?? (@DhanushNorthFC) January 18, 2022

Many Problems Will come, Many struggle situation will come, Many haters and rumors will come But No one can stop His success " WE ARE WITH U DHANUSH ANNA " @dhanushkraja pic.twitter.com/aZ2juJFMa8 pic.twitter.com/ePs7o5FXFZ — Kuppuswamy Akash Moorthi 12 B 50 (@Akash_King_3242) January 18, 2022

Being @dhanushkraja Fan is not a esay task ?❤️ Love you three thousand times thalaivaaaaa @dhanushkraja " WE ARE WITH U DHANUSH ANNA " — Dhanush Rithik (@dhanush_Rithik) January 18, 2022

The Man who faced many problems in his Life from starting To till Now. Fans are pillar of his strength?. உயிர் உள்ள வரை தனுஷ் ரசிகன்❤️✌️ " WE ARE WITH U DHANUSH ANNA " @dhanushkraja ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/V6b4Ljj98X — வாத்தி™ (@Raghuvaran_07) January 18, 2022

For kind Information:- It's not officially they divorced yet:) decided to be parted away as couple's only for mutual understanding . More chances to see them once again so stay positive & hope ? " WE ARE WITH U DHANUSH ANNA "@dhanushkraja — Justin (@D_Crazze) January 18, 2022

Yesterday, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa took to social media to announce their separation. Their statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been the growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting... Today we stand at a place were our paths separate... Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this."