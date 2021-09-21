<meta name="keywords" content="samantha akkineni, nagarjuna akkineni, samantha nagarjuna, samantha akkineni father in law, samantha naga chaitanya divorce rumours, chaysam divorce, chaitanya samantha divorce, chaitanya samantha divorce rumours, chaysam news, samantha akkineni tweets, samantha akkineni news" /> <meta name="keywords" content="samantha akkineni, nagarjuna akkineni, samantha nagarjuna, samantha akkineni father in law, samantha naga chaitanya divorce rumours, chaysam divorce, chaitanya samantha divorce, chaitanya samantha divorce rumours, chaysam news, samantha akkineni tweets, samantha akkineni news" />

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu just confirm all is well between her and Naga Chaitanya with her tweet for father-in-law Nagarjuna?

On Monday, Nagarjuna shared a video with a message remembering his late father Akkineni Nageswara Rao on his birth anniversary. Samantha Ruth Prabhu quote tweeted his tweet which got fans excited.