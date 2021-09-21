has been in the news since many weeks now due to speculations about her divorce with . On Monday, shared a video with a message remembering his late father on his birth anniversary. Samantha quote tweeted the video and wrote, "This is so beautiful @iamnagarjuna. mama." However, as per a report in Pinkvilla, she did so after deleting her previous comment which didn’t have the word mama. Mama means father-in-law in Telugu. It seems all is well between Samantha and her in-laws. Have a look at her tweet below: Also Read - Amid divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to move to Mumbai soon?

Fans were excited to see her tweet. “This is what we wanted to see,” read a comment. “A big full stop to the rumours,” wrote a user.

The actress recently visited the Tirumala temple. While she was there, a reporter asked her to comment on the reports of divorce from actor-husband, Naga Chaitanya. She slammed the reporter and asked him whether he had any sense about the location and situation. "I am in the temple, do you have any sense?" the actress said. Have a look at the video below: Also Read - Aamir Khan joins Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's fan clubs after watching Love Story trailer; calls Chay 'the best person ever', lauds Sai's dancing skills

On the professional front, the actress has Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal which also stars Nayanthara and . On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya recently wrapped up the shooting of and 's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is directed by helmer Advait Chandan.