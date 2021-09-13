Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu just drop a hint about her and Naga Chaitanya's relationship?

Ever since the first rumours around and 's divorce first came to the fore, there have been newer theories and speculations every day. And it is nothing shocking, since ChaySam has remained one of the most loved couples all these years. Fans are in disbelief. From the actress not being part of 's birthday celebrations to her not opening up about questions around marital discord, there are a lot of reasons that fans have to believe that all is certainly not well between ChaySam. However, amid all this confusion, Samantha's recent post might have a hint at what is truly going on between the couple. Samantha has been very active on social media and is living her life to the fullest. She also welcomed a new member into her family, by becoming a pet mommy for the second time. Over the weekend, Samantha posted a picture of her lazing around with her two pets and watching Netflix drama web series Queen Of The South. The particular scene that was on her screen had the line - 'They don't know where we are'. Also Read - Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya divorce: From going to marriage counsellor to Nagarjuna helping them sort things out; here's a look at all that has happened so far

No sooner than she posted this, there were comments from fans asking about 'Where is Naga Chaitanya'? Well, Samantha has already decided to stay mum at the issue, but other fans were quick to reply to these queries with 'Wait till October'. Which is when the couple will celebrate their marriage anniversary. There were also comments that caught our attention. They read, 'We don't know where they are'.

This is an interesting twist to Samantha's post and makes us wonder if The Family Man 2 actress may just be hinting at how all the speculations are so uncalled for since no one knows where the couple stands in their relationship and what is actually happening between them. Well, let's just hope this is true and all the rumours are just that, rumours.

Meanwhile, there were new reports yesterday that the couple is seeking marital counselling and that Nagarjuna is going out of his way to see that everything is sorted out between ChaySam. Well, if this is true, it is again a ray of hope for all Samantha and Naga Chaitanya fans, since it tells us, all is not lost! We cannot wait for the couple to give us some #couplegoals again.