and recently announced their separation. The actress recently announced her next two projects and both of them would be in Telugu and Tamil. One is with Shantaruban Gnanasekharan and the other one is being helmed by Hari Shankar.

Now, according to reports, the actress was approached to play the female lead for 's next with Atlee. But back then, the actress wanted to have kids with Naga Chaitanya and so said no to the project. The film then went to Nayanthara, who started shooting for the film recently.

Meanwhile, Naga and Samantha had shared their statement confirming their split and even asked for privacy from fans, and others. Their statement read, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and though Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

The two got married in Goa in two separate ceremonies on October 6 and October 7 in 2017. Their wedding festivities had gone viral all across the internet and ChaySam fans had celebrated their union like a festival. Their split came as a big shock to fans.